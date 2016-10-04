版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Cubic awarded $5.75 billion IDIQ contract

Oct 4 Cubic Corp

* Cubic awarded $5.75 billion IDIQ contract to support government-wide human capital, training and organizational improvements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

