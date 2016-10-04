版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-LKQ Corporation acquires Andrew Page Limited

Oct 4 Lkq Corp

* LKQ Corporation acquires Andrew Page Limited

* As part of transaction, Euro Car Parts acquired 102 Andrew Page branch locations, its national distribution center and corporate office

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐