BRIEF-Vistagen Therapeutics appoints Mark A. McPartland vice president of corporate development and investor relations

Oct 4 Vistagen Therapeutics Inc

* Vistagen Therapeutics appoints Mark A. McPartland vice president of corporate development and investor relations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

