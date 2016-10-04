版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 19:52 BJT

BRIEF-Theratechnologies Inc Q3 EPS C$0.01

Oct 4 Theratechnologies Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.01

* Theratechnologies announces financial results for third quarter of 2016

* Q3 sales C$8.925 million

* Theratechnologies Inc - Based upon results of our Q3, our guidance for year remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐