BRIEF-CME Group reaches average daily volume of 15 mln contracts per day in September 2016

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 CME Group Inc :
* CME Group reached average daily volume of 15 million contracts per day in September 2016, up 6 percent from September 2015
* September 2016 average daily volume reached 15 million contracts per day, up 6 percent from September 2015
* CME group anticipates approximately $150,000 of revenue to be booked in other revenue for third-quarter 2016
* Total open interest at end of third-quarter 2016 was 103 million contracts, up 12 percent from year-end 2015
* Third-Quarter 2016 volume averaged 14.3 million contracts per day, flat compared with a strong third-quarter 2015
* CME Group September 2016 options volume averaged 2.9 million contracts per day, up 9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
