BRIEF-CME Group reaches average daily volume of 15 mln contracts per day in September 2016

Oct 4 CME Group Inc :

* CME Group reached average daily volume of 15 million contracts per day in September 2016, up 6 percent from September 2015

* September 2016 average daily volume reached 15 million contracts per day, up 6 percent from September 2015

* CME group anticipates approximately $150,000 of revenue to be booked in other revenue for third-quarter 2016

* Total open interest at end of third-quarter 2016 was 103 million contracts, up 12 percent from year-end 2015

* Third-Quarter 2016 volume averaged 14.3 million contracts per day, flat compared with a strong third-quarter 2015

* CME Group September 2016 options volume averaged 2.9 million contracts per day, up 9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: