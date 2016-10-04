版本:
BRIEF-Bellatrix announces $10 million CDE flow-through financing

Oct 4 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd

* Proceeds will be used to partially finance company's drilling and completion expenditures during remainder of 2016.

* Bellatrix announces $10 million CDE flow-through financing

* Canaccord has agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis 8.5 million common shares of Bellatrix at a price of $1.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

