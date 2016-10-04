版本:
BRIEF-Spectra7 Microsystems announces $6 mln bought deal financing

Oct 4 Spectra7 Microsystems Inc

* Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. announces $6.0 million bought deal financing

* Entered agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to buy on a bought deal basis, 17.7 million shares at $0.34 per common share

* Management and members of board of directors of company will be subscribing for a total of $1 million of offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

