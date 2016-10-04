BRIEF-NRG Energy announces cash tender offer for its outstanding 7.625 pct senior notes due 2018

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 NRG Energy Inc
* Announces cash tender offer for its outstanding 7.625 percent senior notes due 2018 and partial redemption of its outstanding 7.875 percent senior notes due 2021
* Redemption price for 2021 notes will be 103.938 percent of principal amount of 2021 notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to redemption date
* Commenced tender offer to purchase its 7.625 percent senior notes due 2018 for aggregate cash consideration of up to $200.0 million
* Says tender offer and redemption will be financed with cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
