BRIEF-Royal Gold provides update on its fiscal 2017 first quarter

Oct 4 Royal Gold Inc

* Royal Gold provides update on its fiscal 2017 first quarter

* Company's unit had 24,000 gold ounces and 544,000 silver ounces in inventory on September 30, 2016

* Unit RGLD Gold AG sold approximately 60,000 gold ounces and 323,000 silver ounces related to streaming agreements during Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: