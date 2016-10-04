BRIEF-Royal Gold provides update on its fiscal 2017 first quarter

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Royal Gold Inc
* Royal Gold provides update on its fiscal 2017 first quarter
* Company's unit had 24,000 gold ounces and 544,000 silver ounces in inventory on September 30, 2016
* Unit RGLD Gold AG sold approximately 60,000 gold ounces and 323,000 silver ounces related to streaming agreements during Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.