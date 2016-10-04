版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-Moxe Health raises $5.5mln series A financing to advance solution for comprehensive clinical data-sharing

Oct 4 Safeguard Scientifics Inc :

* Moxe Health Raises $5.5 million Series A financing to advance solution for comprehensive clinical data-sharing

* Says proceeds will be used for product expansion, hiring and sales efforts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐