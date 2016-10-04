BRIEF-TransDigm reports proposed new term loan

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 TransDigm Group Inc :
* TransDigm announces proposed new term loan, considers paying special dividend and provides update on estimated fiscal 2016 results
* Considering paying a cash dividend in range of $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion with proceeds of proposed new term loan
* Expects fiscal 2016 EBITDA as defined to be at or modestly above midpoint of previously stated guidance range
* Based on preliminary expectations, August 9, 2016 guidance still appears to be materially correct
* Seeking to increase its existing term loan facility by an additional $650 million term loan
* Expects fiscal 2016 net sales to be at or slightly below low end of guidance range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.