BRIEF-Brainchip names Louis Dinardo CEO

Oct 4 Brainchip Holdings :

* Louis Dinardo has been appointed as chief executive officer of company effective September 29, 2016

* Brainchip appoints new chief executive officer Louis Dinardo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

