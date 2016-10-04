BRIEF-Trinity Biotech announces withdrawal of Troponin FDA 510(k) submission

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Trinity Biotech Plc
* Trinity biotech announces withdrawal of Troponin FDA 510(k) submission
* FDA asked trinity to consider withdrawing their submission, due to some concerns they have about submission
* To move technology from swedish facility to facility in ireland where it will be incorporated into research and development,manufacturing infrastructure
* Moving of technology will result in closure of uppsala facility in sweden, which will result in approximately 40 redundancies
* Held a meeting with fda on thursday 29 september, in order to obtain an update on company's meritas troponin submission
* Fda's primary concerns relate to device's operating temperature range
* "over coming weeks we will engage with fda to gain a better understanding of nature of their concerns"
* Fda concerns also relate to troponin-i clinical performance not being consistent with clinical performance data
* Will also recognise a non-cash write-off in excess of $50m, representing costs incurred on project, which will be recognised in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
