公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Coro Drilling agrees to a month extension for its due diligence period for Minera Rayrock acquisition

Oct 4 Coro Mining Corp

* Coro drilling at Marimaca returns more exciting intercepts highlighted by 330m @ 0.80%cut, 236m @ 0.81%cut & 188m @1.06%cut

* Has agreed a 1 month extension to october 24 2016 for its due diligence period for Minera Rayrock acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

