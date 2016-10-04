版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-Revelo announces start of drilling at Montezuma Copper-Gold project in Northern Chile

Oct 4 Revelo Resources Corp :

* Newmont plans to drill test between 4 to 5 targets over remainder of 2016 with about 10,000 metres of combined diamond core , reverse circulation drilling

* Revelo announces start of drilling at the Montezuma Copper -Gold project in Northern Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐