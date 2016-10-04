BRIEF-Revelo announces start of drilling at Montezuma Copper-Gold project in Northern Chile

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Revelo Resources Corp :
* Newmont plans to drill test between 4 to 5 targets over remainder of 2016 with about 10,000 metres of combined diamond core , reverse circulation drilling
* Revelo announces start of drilling at the Montezuma Copper -Gold project in Northern Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
