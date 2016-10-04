BRIEF-Barrick Gold announces resumption of operations at Veladero Mine

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Barrick Gold Corp :
* Barrick announces resumption of operations at Veladero Mine
* As normal operations resume, co will continue to assess impact of temporary suspension on Veladero's production for 2016
* Continues to expect total gold production for 2016 in range of 5.0-5.5 million ounces
* Water monitoring in area has confirmed September 15 incident did not result in any environmental impacts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
