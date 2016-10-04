版本:
BRIEF-WiLan's unit enters into license agreement with Kollmorgen Corp and Fortive Corp

Oct 4 WiLan inc:

* WiLan inc says consideration to be paid to WiLan and all other terms of license agreement are confidential

* Wilan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Kollmorgen Corporation and Fortive Corporation

* Wilan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Kollmorgen Corporation and Fortive Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

