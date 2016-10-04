版本:
BRIEF-Belden prices EUR200 mln private offering of 4.125 pct senior subordinated notes

Oct 4 Belden:

* Belden announces pricing of EUR200 million private offering of 4.125% senior subordinated notes

* Pricing of EUR200 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.125% senior subordinated notes due 2026 at an issue price of 100% of principal amount Source text for Eikon:

