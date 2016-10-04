BRIEF-L-3 Acquires Aerosim

Oct 4 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc

* L-3 Communications - Aerosim projected to generate about $50 million in sales for year ending December 31, 2017 and to be accretive to L-3's earnings

* L-3 Communications-following acquisition, Aerosim will be integrated into L-3 Commercial Training Solutions division, will be renamed L-3 Aerosim - CTC

* L-3 acquires Aerosim

* L-3 Communications Holdings Inc - acquisition was completed on september 30, 2016 and terms were not disclosed.