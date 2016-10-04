BRIEF-L-3 Acquires Aerosim

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc
* L-3 Communications - Aerosim projected to generate about $50 million in sales for year ending December 31, 2017 and to be accretive to L-3's earnings
* L-3 Communications-following acquisition, Aerosim will be integrated into L-3 Commercial Training Solutions division, will be renamed L-3 Aerosim - CTC
* L-3 acquires Aerosim
* L-3 Communications Holdings Inc - acquisition was completed on september 30, 2016 and terms were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
