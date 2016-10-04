版本:
BRIEF-Warburg Pincus agrees to acquire Ascentium Capital

Oct 4 Warburg Pincus LLC

* Warburg Pincus agrees to acquire Ascentium Capital

* Ascentium Capital was advised by Goldman Sachs as financial advisor and vinson & elkins llp as legal counsel

* Tom Depping, CEO of Ascentium Capital, has agreed to roll over his entire equity ownership stake in business and continue to lead company Source text for Eikon:

