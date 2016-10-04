版本:
BRIEF-Bayhorse Silver appoints Rick Low as CFO

Oct 4 Bayhorse Silver Inc:

* Bayhorse Silver engages minerals program manager, appoints new CFO

* Anike LI, company's CFO since 2014, has resigned her position

* Rick Low has been appointed by directors as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

