BRIEF-Calspan acquires Triumph Aerospace Systems - Newport News

Oct 4 Triumph Group Inc

* Calspan acquires Triumph Aerospace Systems - Newport News

* Says transaction was effective September 30, 2016 and new company will operate as Calspan Systems Corporation

* Acquired co will retain management, technical, supporting staff

* Acquired co will continue operations at its current headquarters in Newport News, Virginia, along with its San Diego facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

