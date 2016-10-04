BRIEF-IGM Financial says total AUM were $139.9 bln at September 30, 2016

Oct 4 (Reuters) -

* Igm financial inc says total assets under management were $139.9 billion at september 30, 2016, compared with $139.3 billion at august 31, 2016

* Igm financial inc. Announces september 2016 mutual fund sales and total assets under management

* Igm financial inc says mutual fund assets under management were $133.6 billion as at september 30, 2016, compared with $133.1 billion at august 31, 2016