BRIEF-Kindred Biosciences gets approval from FDA for new animal drug application

Oct 4 Kindred Biosciences Inc

* Kindred Biosciences receives approval of effectiveness technical section from fda for zimeta new animal drug application

* Kindredbio is in process of responding to first round of review by fda on safety technical section

* Kindred Biosciences Inc says expects approval of Zimeta in first half of 2017 if FDA review process is rapid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

