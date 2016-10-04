BRIEF-Kindred Biosciences gets approval from FDA for new animal drug application

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Kindred Biosciences Inc
* Kindred Biosciences receives approval of effectiveness technical section from fda for zimeta new animal drug application
* Kindredbio is in process of responding to first round of review by fda on safety technical section
* Kindred Biosciences Inc says expects approval of Zimeta in first half of 2017 if FDA review process is rapid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
