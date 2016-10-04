版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-Newlink Genetics awarded $25 mln contract from BARDA for investigational Ebola Zaire vaccine (V920)

Oct 4 Newlink Genetics Corp

* Newlink Genetics awarded $25 million contract from BARDA for investigational Ebola Zaire vaccine (V920) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

