BRIEF-Whitewave stockholders approve merger with Danone

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Whitewave Foods Co
* About 78 percent of Whitewave's total outstanding shares, voted in favor of a proposal to approve merger agreement
* Whitewave stockholders approve merger with Danone
* Whitewave stockholders approve merger with Danone
* Whitewave and Danone have been working with European Commission and DoJ and continue to target closing transaction by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.