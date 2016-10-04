BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec announces closing of $40 million in debt financing

Oct 4 Oxford Immunotec Global Plc

* Oxford Immunotec announces closing of $40 million in debt financing

* Says entered into an agreement with Midcap Financial that provides company with $40 million in debt financing

* Says $40 million comprised of both a term loan and a revolving line of credit

* Term loan of $30 million, revolving line of credit of up to $10 million both mature five years from closing