BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec announces closing of $40 million in debt financing

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Oxford Immunotec Global Plc
* Oxford Immunotec announces closing of $40 million in debt financing
* Says entered into an agreement with Midcap Financial that provides company with $40 million in debt financing
* Says $40 million comprised of both a term loan and a revolving line of credit
* Term loan of $30 million, revolving line of credit of up to $10 million both mature five years from closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.