BRIEF-Universal Logistics sees Q3 EPS $0.16 to $0.20

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Universal Logistics Holdings Inc
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.16 to $0.20
* Sees Q3 total operating revenues anticipated to range from $260.0 million to $270.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $273.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc announces third quarter 2016 earnings release and conference call dates and provides outlook
* Expects to report Q3 income from operations in range of $9.2 million to $11.2 million
* Anticipates earnings per diluted share to be in range of $0.16 to $0.20 for Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
