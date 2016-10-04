版本:
BRIEF-Marketaxess announces monthly volume statistics for September 2016

Oct 4 Marketaxess Holdings Inc

* Total monthly trading volume for september 2016 of $113.4 billion

* Says total monthly trading volume for September 2016 of $113.4 bln, consisting of $63.7 bln in U.S. high grade volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

