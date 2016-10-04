BRIEF-Novagold reports Q3 loss per share of $0.02

Oct 4 Novagold Resources Inc

* Novagold announces third quarter results as Donlin Gold permitting progresses, stakeholder partnerships deepen and strong cash position preserved

* Says for full year 2016 expect to spend approximately $23 million; $2 million lower than original forecast

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* For FY 2016 to spend about $10 million to fund expenditures at Donlin Gold and Galore Creek Projects