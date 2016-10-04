版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-AT&T, Communications Workers of America reach tentative agreement in national internet contract negotiations

Oct 4 AT&T

* AT&T, Communications Workers of America reach tentative agreement in national internet contract negotiations

* Covers nearly 1,200 CWA-represented wireline employees in 16 states who work on AT&T's business related to products such as IPTV and DSL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐