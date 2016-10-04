版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-kinross announces new collective labour agreement at Tasiast

Oct 4 Kinross Gold Corp

* Has agreed to a new three-year collective labour agreement (CLA) with unionized employees at its Tasiast mine in Mauritania

* Kinross announces new collective labour agreement at Tasiast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐