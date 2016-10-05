BRIEF-Genesis Energy increases quarterly distribution

Oct 5 Genesis Energy LP

* Genesis Energy increases quarterly distribution

* Co will pay a regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per common unit for quarter ended September 30, 2016

* This distribution represents an increase of approximately 9.4% over Q3 2015 quarterly distribution of $0.64 per unit

* Distribution represents an increase of approximate 1.4% increase over distribution paid with respect to Q2 of 2016