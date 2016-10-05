BRIEF-Karyopharm to present updated sign Phase 2 clinical data at European Society of Medical Oncology 2016 annual meeting

BRIEF-Cabot sets quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share
Oct 5 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc
* Karyopharm to present updated sign Phase 2 clinical data at European Society of Medical Oncology 2016 annual meeting
* Single-Agent Selinexor shows robust clinical benefit,favorable tolerability in heavily pre-treated gynecologic cancer patients
* 49% disease control rate observed in ovarian cancer and 45% observed in endometrial cancer
* Selinexor-Associated adverse events were found to be manageable with supportive care and dose modifications
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing