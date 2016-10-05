BRIEF-Karyopharm to present updated sign Phase 2 clinical data at European Society of Medical Oncology 2016 annual meeting

Oct 5 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

* Karyopharm to present updated sign Phase 2 clinical data at European Society of Medical Oncology 2016 annual meeting

* Single-Agent Selinexor shows robust clinical benefit,favorable tolerability in heavily pre-treated gynecologic cancer patients

* 49% disease control rate observed in ovarian cancer and 45% observed in endometrial cancer

* Selinexor-Associated adverse events were found to be manageable with supportive care and dose modifications