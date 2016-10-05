版本:
BRIEF-Socket Mobile appoints Nelson Chan to its board

Oct 5 Socket Mobile Inc

* Socket Mobile appoints Nelson Chan to its board of directors

* With appointment of Chan, Socket Mobile's board of directors consists of 5 independent directors and 2 management directors

