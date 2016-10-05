版本:
中国
2016年 10月 5日

BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts names Thomas Okray CFO

Oct 5 Advance Auto Parts Inc

* Advance Auto Parts names Thomas Okray CFO

* Okray will succeed Mike Norona, who will remain with company in an advisory role until end of year

* Most recently, Mr. Okray served as vice president, finance, global customer fulfillment at Amazon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

