版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 19:06 BJT

BRIEF-RPM International reports record results for fiscal 2017 first quarter

Oct 5 RPM International Inc

* RPM International Inc reports record results for fiscal 2017 first quarter

* Q1 sales $1.25 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.28 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.83

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full-Year eps guidance maintained

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.68 to $2.78

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐