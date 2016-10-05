BRIEF-RPM International reports record results for fiscal 2017 first quarter

BRIEF-Cabot sets quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 5 RPM International Inc
* RPM International Inc reports record results for fiscal 2017 first quarter
* Q1 sales $1.25 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.28 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.83
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full-Year eps guidance maintained
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.68 to $2.78
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing