BRIEF-Global Payments Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.86

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 Global Payments Inc
* Global payments reports first quarter earnings and increases fiscal 2017 outlook
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.86
* Q1 earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $939.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $815.8 million
* Global payments inc quarterly adjusted net revenue grew 52 percent to $817.3 million
* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $3.45 to $3.55
* Continue to expect fiscal 2017 adjusted net revenue to range from $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.47, revenue view $3.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: