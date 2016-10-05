BRIEF-Global Payments Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.86

Oct 5 Global Payments Inc

* Global payments reports first quarter earnings and increases fiscal 2017 outlook

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.86

* Q1 earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $939.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $815.8 million

* Global payments inc quarterly adjusted net revenue grew 52 percent to $817.3 million

* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $3.45 to $3.55

* Continue to expect fiscal 2017 adjusted net revenue to range from $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.47, revenue view $3.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S