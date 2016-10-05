版本:
BRIEF-Biodelivery Sciences names Mark Sirgo as vice chairman

Oct 5 Biodelivery Sciences International Inc:

* Biodelivery sciences announces additions to its board of directors

* Mark A. Sirgo, president and ceo of bdsi, assumes role of vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

