BRIEF-Press release - Abeona Therapeutics announces approval of ABO-102 dose

BRIEF-Dundee Energy announces amendment to Dundee Energy Ltd partnership credit facility
Oct 5 Abeona Therapeutics Inc :
* Abeona Therapeutics announces data safety monitoring board approves ABO-102 dose escalation for second cohort in phase 1/2 clinical trial for sanfilippo syndrome type A
* ABO-102 has been well tolerated through 30 day post-injection in subjects injected with low-dose
* DSMB authorized that clinical trial proceed with enrollment and dose escalation for second cohort
* High-Dose cohort will enroll up to 6 additional patients dosed at 1.0 x 10(13) vg/kg
* High-Dose cohort involves dosage at 1.0 x 10(13) vg/kg, twice the amount of ABO-102 received by patients in low-dose cohort
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces monthly cash distribution and suspension of distribution reinvestment plan
* Q4 earnings per share $0.04