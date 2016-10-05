BRIEF-Press release - Abeona Therapeutics announces approval of ABO-102 dose

Oct 5 Abeona Therapeutics Inc :

* Abeona Therapeutics announces data safety monitoring board approves ABO-102 dose escalation for second cohort in phase 1/2 clinical trial for sanfilippo syndrome type A

* ABO-102 has been well tolerated through 30 day post-injection in subjects injected with low-dose

* DSMB authorized that clinical trial proceed with enrollment and dose escalation for second cohort

* High-Dose cohort will enroll up to 6 additional patients dosed at 1.0 x 10(13) vg/kg

* High-Dose cohort involves dosage at 1.0 x 10(13) vg/kg, twice the amount of ABO-102 received by patients in low-dose cohort Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: