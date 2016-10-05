版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-H2O Innovation awarded new contracts worth $6.9mln

Oct 5 H2o Innovation Inc :

* H2O Innovation awarded new contracts worth $6.9 m and increases its consolidated backlog to $99.1 m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐