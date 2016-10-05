BRIEF-Veeco guides Q3 2016 revenue to high end of guidance range

Oct 5 Veeco Instruments Inc :

* Veeco announces reduction in ALD technology investments and guides third quarter 2016 revenue to high end of guidance range

* Expecting Q3 2016 revenue to be at high end of previously announced guidance range of $70 million to $85 million

* Expecting to record pre-tax charges of between $56 and $62 million in Q3 2016

* Ald cost reductions expected to result in annualized savings of approximately $10 million

* Q3 revenue view $78.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))