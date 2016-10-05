BRIEF-Veeco guides Q3 2016 revenue to high end of guidance range

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 5 Veeco Instruments Inc :
* Veeco announces reduction in ALD technology investments and guides third quarter 2016 revenue to high end of guidance range
* Expecting Q3 2016 revenue to be at high end of previously announced guidance range of $70 million to $85 million
* Expecting to record pre-tax charges of between $56 and $62 million in Q3 2016
* Ald cost reductions expected to result in annualized savings of approximately $10 million
* Q3 revenue view $78.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share