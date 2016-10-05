版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-Easterly Government Properties closes $100 mln unsecured term loan

Oct 5 Easterly Government Properties Inc :

* Easterly Government Properties closes $100 million unsecured term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

