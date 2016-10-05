BRIEF-Immunomedics announces $30 million financing

Oct 5 Immunomedics Inc :

* Immunomedics announces $30 million financing

* Warrants will be exercisable six months following date of issuance and have an exercise price of $3.75

* Intends to use proceeds from offering primarily in continuing support of clinical and regulatory activities for immu-132

* Each share of common stock and accompanying warrant will be priced at $3.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: