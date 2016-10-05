版本:
2016年 10月 5日 星期三 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Art's Way Manufacturing Q3 loss per share $0.04

Oct 5 Art's Way Manufacturing Co Inc :

* Q3 loss per share $0.04

* Art's Way Manufacturing announces third quarter and year to date fiscal 2016 financial results

* Qtrly consolidated corporate sales of continuing operations were $6.4 million compared to $6.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

