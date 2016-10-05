BRIEF-Encana to outline five-year growth potential during investor day

Oct 5 Encana Corp

* To outline five-year growth potential during investor day, company updates 2016 guidance to reflect lower costs

* Updated 2016 guidance to reflect further reduction in production, mineral and other taxes, operating expense, transportation,processing costs

* Reduction in expenses, costs has delivered total additional savings of $50 million

* As at September 30, 2016, Encana has hedged about 32,960 barrels per day (BBLS/D) of expected 2017 crude and condensate production