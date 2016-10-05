BRIEF-Acuity Brands reports Q4 earnings per share $1.89

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record; bank earnings validate Wall St rally
* Indexes end: Dow -0.03 pct, S&P +0.18 pct, Nasdaq +0.48 pct (Adds detail on expectations for banks' results)
Oct 5 (Reuters) -
* Acuity Brands reports record quarterly and full-year results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.89
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $946.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 capital expenditures will approximate 2.5 percent of net sales
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.21
* Q4 sales $925.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $946.5 million
* Says "we believe that overall demand in our end markets will continue to experience solid growth over next several years" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc acquires Pershing Square Shopping center in Derby, CT
* Support.Com, Inc announces 1-for-3 reverse stock split; will begin trading on reverse split basis on Nasdaq on January 20, 2017