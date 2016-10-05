版本:
BRIEF-Steve Rendle to become CEO of VF corporation

Oct 5 VF Corporation :

* Steve Rendle to become CEO of VF Corporation on January 1, 2017

* Vf Corp says Rendle, will succeed CEO Eric C. Wiseman who will continue to serve as executive chairman of VF's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

