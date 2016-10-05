BRIEF-Steve Rendle to become CEO of VF corporation

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 VF Corporation :
* Steve Rendle to become CEO of VF Corporation on January 1, 2017
* Vf Corp says Rendle, will succeed CEO Eric C. Wiseman who will continue to serve as executive chairman of VF's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: