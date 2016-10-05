版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-Enterprise Products Partners increases quarterly cash distribution paid to partners to $0.405 per common unit

Oct 5 Enterprise Products Partners Lp :

* Enterprise declares quarterly distribution increase

* Increase in quarterly cash distribution paid to partners to $0.405 per common unit, or $1.62 per unit on an annualized basis

* New distribution represents a 5.2 percent increase over distribution declared with respect to q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

