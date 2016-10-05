版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-Altagas' borad member Hugh Fergusson passes away

Oct 5 Altagas Ltd :

* Hugh Fergusson, a member of Altagas' board of directors, has passed away

* Altagas announces death of director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

